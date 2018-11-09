UPSC Declares Final Result For CDS Exam (I) 2018

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for Combined Defence Service (CDS) Exam (I) 2018. The preliminary exam was conducted in February which was followed by SSB interviews for the candidates who had qualified for the second round of selection. Total 100 candidates have been recommended on the basis of the selection process.

The Commission had recommended 2778, 1720 and 623 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.

The final result is available on the official website for UPSC. Candidates can check their qualification status and if shortlisted forward required documents to the preferred academy. Candidates can also check their qualification status below:

The candidature of these all these candidates is provisional and is subject to medical examination, and verification of date of birth and educational qualification.

Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

The marks of individual candidates will be released on the website after completion of its complete process i.e. after declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018.

