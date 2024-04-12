UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Defence Services Examination

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 scheduled for April 21, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UPSC CDS to download the admit card.

The cards can be downloaded by April 21, 2024 from the official website. (http://upsconline.nic.in).

The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit card and take a printout. As per the official notification, the e-Admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024. The commission will not issue any paper admit card for the examination.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit card for checking at the allotted venue, will not be allowed to take the examination.

The candidates are also required to carry the photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit card, in each session.

Students should also note that they should not be allowed to appear at any other examination venue except at the venue mentioned in their e-Admit cards.