Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam Admit Card Released

Combined Defence Services (CDS I) exam would be held on February 2. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the exam. Candidates who had registered for the CDS I in November can download the admit card from the official website of the UPSC.

UPSC will conduct a written examination followed by an Interview for intelligence and personality test for shortlisted candidates. The admit card will be released three weeks prior to the written examination.

On the exam day, candidates should use black ball pen to fill the OMR sheet. “For writing in boxes, they should use black ball pen. Since the entries made by the candidates by darkening the circles will be taken into account while evaluating the answer sheets on computerised machines, they should make these entries very carefully and accurately,” reads the exam notice.

Through the CDS examination, UPSC selects candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and Officers' Training Academy, Chennai. Women candidates are eligible only for Short Service Commission (Non-Technical) course at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Candidates joining the Indian Military Academy will undergo a course of training for about 18 months and will be enrolled under the Army Act as Gentlemen cadets.

Those joining the Indian Naval Academy would be appointed as Cadets under the Graduate Cadet Special Entry Scheme (GSES) Course.

For candidates joining the Air Force Academy the merit list for Direct Entry Flying (Pilot) is based on the combined marks secured by the candidates in the tests conducted by the UPSC and at the Air Force Selection Boards. The approximate duration of training for Flying Branch (Pilots) at the Air Force Academy will be 74 weeks.

