UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule
- Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in
- Navigate to the 'Examinations' section on the homepage
- Click on 'Active Examination Section'
- Click on the link for ' Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024'
- The schedule will open in PDF format, which you can download
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Vacancy Details
- BSF: 186 vacancies
- CRPF: 120 vacancies
- CISF: 100 vacancies
- ITBP: 58 vacancies
- SSB: 42 vacancies
The selection of candidates for the post will be based on written tests, physical standards/physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests, and a final interview/personality test. The merit list will be drawn based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview/personality test.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility criteria include being an Indian citizen, aged between 20 and 25 years as of August 1, 2024, and possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 200, but female, SC, and ST category candidates are exempt from paying it.