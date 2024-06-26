UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Schedule 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination. The exam aims to fill a total of 506 AC positions in various paramilitary forces such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The examination is expected to be held on August 4, 2024. It will be conducted in two shifts: Paper I will be from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper II from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2024: Steps To Check Schedule

Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Examinations' section on the homepage

Click on 'Active Examination Section'

Click on the link for ' Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024'

The schedule will open in PDF format, which you can download

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Vacancy Details

BSF: 186 vacancies

CRPF: 120 vacancies

CISF: 100 vacancies

ITBP: 58 vacancies

SSB: 42 vacancies

The selection of candidates for the post will be based on written tests, physical standards/physical efficiency tests, medical standards tests, and a final interview/personality test. The merit list will be drawn based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview/personality test.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria include being an Indian citizen, aged between 20 and 25 years as of August 1, 2024, and possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200, but female, SC, and ST category candidates are exempt from paying it.