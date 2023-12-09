UPSC Announces Results For Combined Medical Services Examination, Check List Of Candidates Here

Union Public Service Commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 on December 8.

The results have been announced based on the result of the written examination (Part-I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 held by the UPSC on July 16, 2023 followed by Personality Test (Part - II) held from October to November, 2023.

The candidates have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under the following categories-

Category-1

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service

Category-2

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

and

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The complete list of candidates can be checked on the official website of the Commission.

A total of 576 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-1. While around 648 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-2.

The offer of appointment to the shortlisted provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result.

The candidature of the provisional candidate will be cancelled in case he/she fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission.



