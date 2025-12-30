Advertisement

UPSC Announces Combined Defence Services I 2025 Result: 535 Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC announced CDS Exam I 2025 results with 535 candidates shortlisted for SSB interviews, including 473 men and 62 women.

CDS Exam 2025 Merit List Available On UPSC Official Website
  • UPSC announced Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam (I), 2025 results on upsc.gov.in
  • A total of 535 candidates qualified for SSB interviews including 473 men and 62 women
  • Qualified candidates are eligible for admission to various defence academies in 2026
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2025 results on its official website. Candidates can check it by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 535 candidates including 473 male and 62 female have been selected for the interview round.

These candidates are now eligible for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, 123rd Short Service Commission Course (Men), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, and Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad Flying. Training, Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, 37th Short Service Commission (Men) Course and 31st Short Service Commission (Women Non-Technical) Course.

The UPSC had invited applications for 451 posts, including IMA Dehradun (100 vacancies), INA Ezhimala (26), AFA Hyderabad (32), OTA Chennai (275), and OTA Women (18).

Steps to download the result:

1. Visit the official website

2. Navigate to CDS 2025 Examination

3. Download the PDF and search your roll number

Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC to not miss any updates and changes in schedule.

Direct link to download merit list

