UPPSC Aspirants Protest In Prayagraj Against Multiple Shift; Exam Body Assures Of Integrity

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has assured candidates of maintaining exam integrity and ensuring its sanctity as several students staged protested against the alleged irregularities in the UPPSC exam. The commission also noted that to uphold the sanctity of its examinations and safeguard students' futures, exams are conducted exclusively at centres where the possibility of irregularities is entirely eliminated.

A spokesperson from the commission accepted that in the past, various irregularities had surfaced at the remote exam centres creating uncertainty for the students. However, the commission has removed such centres to prevent this and create a merit-based examination process.



The Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary examination will be conducted over two days, on December 7 and 8, while the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary examination 2023 will be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23.



Students protested against the UPPSC decision to conduct the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on different dates. The students held a sit in protest at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj.



Maintaining that the primary goal of the government and the Commission is to safeguard students' interests and ensure selection based on merit, the spokesperson of the commission mentioned that they have received a letter from candidates informing them that certain Telegram channels and YouTubers are conspiring to postpone the UPPSC exam. These channels are spreading confusion about the normalisation process and are misleading candidates. However, many candidates, for whom both the exam and timing are crucial, have expressed support for the commission's decision.



The spokesperson notified that to ensure the integrity and quality of exams, only government or funded educational institutions located within a 10-km radius of a bus stand, railway station or treasury, and with no history of suspicion, controversy or blacklisting, are being designated as exam centres.

The exams will be held for over 5,00,000 candidates in multiple shifts to maintain its integrity and quality. The normalisation process is conducted for evaluating the results when exams are held across multiple days or shifts for a single advertisement.

