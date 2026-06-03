UPPSC Additional Private Secretary Result 2023: Why All 4,240 Candidates Failed The Shorthand Test

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced that not a single candidate has qualified for the next stage of the Upper Private Secretary (APS) Examination 2023.

The commission issued a notice on June 2 stating that all 331 vacancies advertised under the APS recruitment have been carried forward after no candidate was able to meet the required criteria in the second-stage examination.

The recruitment drive was launched for 331 Upper Private Secretary posts. The first-stage examination was conducted on January 7, 2024, and its result was declared on March 4, 2024. A total of 5,889 candidates were declared successful and shortlisted for the second stage.

The second-stage examination was conducted in Lucknow between June 28 and July 18, 2024, in two shifts. According to the commission, 4,240 candidates appeared for this stage.

The second-stage test included Hindi shorthand and Hindi typing. The shorthand test carried 75 marks, while the typing test carried 25 marks.

As per the recruitment rules and conditions mentioned in the advertisement, candidates were required to achieve a minimum shorthand speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi. However, the commission said that none of the candidates who appeared in the second-stage examination could meet this requirement. As a result, no candidate has been declared successful for the third stage of the selection process.

Since no applicant qualified, the commission has decided to carry forward all 331 vacancies for future recruitment.

UPPSC has also informed candidates that details related to marks and other examination information will be uploaded on the commission's official website shortly.