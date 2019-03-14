JEE Council, Uttar Pradesh Reschedules UPJEE 2019

UPJEE 2019 Date: Know New Exam Date

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has rescheduled the UPJEE 2019, entrance exam for Diploma/ Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education U P. The exam will now be held on May 26 instead of April 28. Modification in online application will be allowed to candidates from April 1 to April 4. The last date for submission of applications has also been extended till March 31.

The exam will be held in offline mode. The question paper will be bilingual: English and Hindi and there will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions.

"The result/ score of UPJEE (Polytechnic) - 2019 for all candidates will be declared by third week of May 2019. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in UPJEE (Polytechnic) - 2019 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling - 2019," reads the admission notice.

Last year, the official notification was released on January 22, 2018. The admit cards for the exam was released on the website for download from the 2nd week of April.

