AHSEC Assam To Release Class 12 Result In Last Week Of May 2018 A source close to the AHSEC has confirmed it to NDTV that the class 12th results is likely to be out on 30 / 31 May.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Update On Assam 12th Result 2018 Date, Time New Delhi: Assam 12th result 2018 is likely to be released in May last week for three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. A source close to the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has confirmed it to NDTV that the class 12th results is likely to be out on 30 / 31 May. The result will be available on the official website sebaonline.org. With no official confirmation on the 12th result date, students expecting the result are suggested to go through the official website for timely updates in this regard. Further, students and parents are suggested to follow the official website and twitter handles for information regarding the Assam class 12th result. Last year the AHSEC 12th result was declared on May 30, 2017.



Few media outlets report that the SEBA



This year the Board had conducted the annual class 10 and 12 exam at 850 exam centres statewide. More than 3.5 lakh students had registered for the exam this year.



Students need to keep their admit card in hand for logging to the result portal. The website may slow down immediately after the declaration of the result. However in such cases students are suggested not to panic and wait for a while.



Click here for more



is likely to be released in May last week for three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. A source close to the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has confirmed it to NDTV that the class 12th results is likely to be out on 30 / 31 May. The result will be available on the official website sebaonline.org. With no official confirmation on the 12th result date, students expecting the result are suggested to go through the official website for timely updates in this regard. Further, students and parents are suggested to follow the official website and twitter handles for information regarding the Assam class 12th result. Last year the AHSEC 12th result was declared on May 30, 2017.Few media outlets report that the SEBA 10th result will be announced on May 25, 2018 at 9.00 am. The mark sheets will be available in the Board's office on the same day 11.00 am onwards, they have also reported.This year the Board had conducted the annual class 10 and 12 exam at 850 exam centres statewide. More than 3.5 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. Students need to keep their admit card in hand for logging to the result portal. The website may slow down immediately after the declaration of the result. However in such cases students are suggested not to panic and wait for a while.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter