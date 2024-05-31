UPBED 2024: Admit Cards Out For UP Bachelor Of Education, Check Details

Bundelkhand University has released the admit card for UP BEd JEE exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the cards from the official website of the university by entering their login credentials.



The UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024.

The exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) course.



After downloading the admit card, candidates are required to print the card and paste the same photograph they have uploaded in the online application form, at the prescribed place. They must put their signature at the prescribed place and mark both their index fingers at the designated place.



On the day of the entrance exam, the students must bring two copies of the admit card and give one copy to the room invigilator in the exam hall.



Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.bujhansi.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the link available to download the admit card.

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password.

Step 4: Click Login.

Step 5: Check and download UP BEd JEE admit card.