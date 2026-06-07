Uttar Pradesh TGT Recruitment 2026: Answer Key Out, Download PDF And Objection Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the provisional answer key for the UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The answer key will help candidates compare their responses and get an idea of their likely scores before the declaration of results.

The UP TGT examination was conducted on June 3 and 4, 2026, in offline mode at various examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. Along with the answer key, the commission has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections within the prescribed period. They will be required to provide supporting documents or evidence while raising objections. The commission will examine all objections before releasing the final answer key.

The final answer key will be used for preparing the result of the examination.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 4,181 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts in government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.

UP TGT Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

Candidates can estimate their probable scores using the official marking scheme released by the commission.

Total Questions: 125

125 Marks for Each Correct Answer: 4

4 Negative Marking: No

No Marks for Unanswered Questions: 0

0 Maximum Marks: 500

To calculate the expected score, candidates need to multiply the number of correct answers by four. For instance, a candidate who has answered 100 questions correctly can expect a score of 400 marks.

How to Download UP TGT Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in .

. Go to the "Notifications" or "Advertisement" section on the homepage.

Click on the link for UP TGT Answer Key 2026.

Select the relevant subject.

The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key and submit objections, if any, within the deadline specified by the commission. Once the objection process is completed, UPESSC will release the final answer key and proceed with the declaration of results.