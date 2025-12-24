Uttar Pradesh TET 2025 Postponed At Last Minute: Here's What Led To The Delay

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPSESSB) announced that the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2025 examination is postponed till further notice. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 29 and 30. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar.

The board announced that a comprehensive schedule covering all pending examinations, including the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and TET exams, would be prepared after reviewing the examination schedules of other commissions and institutions. The new examination date will be announced later.

The UP TET is a state-level examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in government schools of Uttar Pradesh. It is meant for those who wish to teach at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8).

The exam consists of two papers that assess a candidate's understanding of child development, teaching methodology, language skills, and subject knowledge. Qualifying UP TET is mandatory for applying to many government teaching jobs in the state, and the certificate is generally valid for a lifetime.