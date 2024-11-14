UP School Found Closed For Months As 3 Women Teachers Take 400-Day Leave

A startling case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where a primary school in Tikargarhi village, adopted by BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, was found closed due to rampant absenteeism among teachers. The primary school, located just 8 km from the district headquarters, has had its educational activities disrupted for years due to ongoing disputes among the teachers. Three teachers, including a headmistress, were posted at the school.

A probe was ordered after a complaint was filed with Shyampati Tripathi, a state child protection commission member. Upon inspection, the findings were shocking. The team forced open a locked room and discovered that the school's mid-day meal supplies, untouched for about eight months, were completely spoiled.

"The investigation revealed that the school's Education Committee, which was supposed to meet every Wednesday, had not convened for over four months. The teachers had applied for more than 400 days of medical and childcare leave in a single year exceeding the 365-day limit," said Block Education Officer Sanjay Yadav.

Following the State Child Protection Commission investigation, District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi directed BSA Sangeeta Singh to suspend the three teachers and initiate a departmental inquiry. As a result, teachers Alka Singh, Manju Yadav, and Amita Shukla have been suspended.

Departmental guidelines state that medical leave can only be granted for up to two years during an employee's entire service, with a maximum duration of six months at a time. The education department is now investigating these irregularities, with Block Education Officer Sanjay Yadav tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry.

The BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) has also directed that the teachers be transferred to different schools and that their salaries be withheld.

The block education officer stated that two major issues were identified during the inspection: excessive leave taken by the teachers and complaints about the non-preparation of mid-day meals.