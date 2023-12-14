UP Police Hiring Sportspersons For 546 Constable Positions, Details Here

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The deadline for submitting applications is January 1, 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has commenced the application process for constable positions under the Sports Quota. The recruitment initiative aims to fill 546 vacancies, with 350 positions for males and 196 for females. Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications by accessing the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The registration opened on December 14, 2023, and will remain active until January 1, 2024.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have completed 12th grade from a recognised board and have actively participated in various sports events, including national games, national championships (junior/senior), federation cup (national junior/senior), All India inter-state championship (senior), All India inter-university tournament, World School Games U-19, National School Sports U-19, and All India Police Sports Competition.

Age limit

Candidates' age must be between 18 years and 22 years.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400, which can be paid through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Sports-wise vacancy details

Water Sports: 42

Volleyball: 18

Basketball: 17

Kabaddi: 12

Football: 19

Table Tennis: 09

Badminton: 10

Cross Country: 12

Hockey: 20

Archery: 15

Gymnastic: 14

Lifting Weights: 14

Bushu: 10

Judoo: 10

Boxing: 10

Athletics: 45

Swimming: 13

Taekwondo: 02

Shooting: 13

Cycling: 08

Wrestling: 20

Karate: 06

Facing: 03

Kho-Kho: 08

Female:

Volleyball: 08

Basketball: 09

Handball: 0

Kabaddi: 06

Football: 22

Table Tennis: 08

Badminton: 06

Cross Country: 08

Hockey: 17

Archery: 10

Gymnastic: 10

Lifting Weights: 07

Bushu: 06

Judoo: 04

Boxing: 06

Athletics: 25

Swimming: 10

Taekwondo: 02

Shooting: 04

Cycling: 04

Wrestling: 08

Karate: 05

Facing: 03

Kho-Kho: 08

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The selection process for the constable position involves evaluating candidates based on their performance in the Physical Test and Sports. This will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Only those candidates who excel in the initial stages will be shortlisted for appointment as constables.

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply