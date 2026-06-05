UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 on June 4, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The written examination is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof for entry in exam hall.

UP Police Constable Admit Card Download Link Active

The board has activated the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 download link on its official portal for 32,679 vacancies. Candidates can log in using their registration details and download the hall ticket. It is recommended to take a printout of the admit card well before the examination date to avoid any last-minute issues.

The admit card also contains important exam-day instructions that candidates must follow strictly during the examination.

Direct Link Here

How to Download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB.

Click on the "Admit Card" section on the homepage.

Select the "UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026" link.

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha code.

Click on the Submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Details Mentioned on UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date

Reporting Time and Exam Timing

Examination Centre Name

Centre Code and Address

Post Name

Important Exam Day Instructions

Candidates should ensure that all details are correct and carry the required documents on the examination day for a smooth entry into the examination centre.