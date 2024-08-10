UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule Out, Check Details

Office of the Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has announced the schedule of the first round of online counselling for UP NEET UG 2024. The online registrations will begin on August 20, 2024 and conclude on August 24, 2024.

The UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process is being held for admission to government/private medical and dental colleges/institutions/ universities for MBBS/BDS course.

Candidates can apply for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling on the official website- upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule

As per the official notification, the online registration and process of uploading the documents will be held from August 20 to 24.

The payment for registration and security money should be submitted by August 20 to 24.

The merit list announcement has been scheduled for August 24.

The choice filing can be done from August 24 to August 29.

The allotment of seats will be announced on August 30.

The letter of allotment and admissions will be issued from August 31 to September 5.

For participation in the counseling candidates are required to register online by depositing the registration fee of Rs 2,000 through website https://upneet.gov.in

It is mandatory for the candidates to deposit the security money of Rs 30,000 online for government state quota seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical colleges seat and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental colleges seats.

Only those candidates will be eligible for choice filling, whose original documents have been verified online and have deposited security money.