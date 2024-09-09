UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Details

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Uttar Pradesh will begin the seat counselling process for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024. Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second Round: Steps to Register
- Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and create an account
- Enter your personal, academic, contact, and NEET 2024 details
- Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities
- Complete the registration by paying the fee online
- Review all details and submit your application
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second Round: Schedule
- Online Registration & Document Upload Deadline: September 13, 2024
- Payment of Registration & Security Deposit: September 9, 2024 (from 11am) to September 13, 2024 (until 2pm)
- Merit List Declaration: September 14, 2024
- Online Choice Filling: September 14, 2024 (from 5pm) to September 18, 2024 (until 11am)
- Allotment Result Declaration: September 19, 2024
- Downloading of Allotment Letters & Admission: September 20, 2024 to September 25, 2024
The official notification reads: "To participate in the second round of counseling, it is mandatory for new candidates to deposit the security amount: Rs 30,000 for government seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 (Rs One lakh only) for private dental college seats, online."
UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required
Candidates will need the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:
- UP NEET 2024 hall ticket
- NEET 2024 result
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Two passport-sized photographs
- Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)
NIRF Rankings: Top Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh**
1. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6
2. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7
3. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow - Rank 19
4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27