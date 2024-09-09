UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Details

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Uttar Pradesh will begin the seat counselling process for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024. Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second Round: Steps to Register

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and create an account

Enter your personal, academic, contact, and NEET 2024 details

Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities

Complete the registration by paying the fee online

Review all details and submit your application

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second Round: Schedule

Online Registration & Document Upload Deadline: September 13, 2024

Payment of Registration & Security Deposit: September 9, 2024 (from 11am) to September 13, 2024 (until 2pm)

Merit List Declaration: September 14, 2024

Online Choice Filling: September 14, 2024 (from 5pm) to September 18, 2024 (until 11am)

Allotment Result Declaration: September 19, 2024

Downloading of Allotment Letters & Admission: September 20, 2024 to September 25, 2024

The official notification reads: "To participate in the second round of counseling, it is mandatory for new candidates to deposit the security amount: Rs 30,000 for government seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 (Rs One lakh only) for private dental college seats, online."

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates will need the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:

UP NEET 2024 hall ticket

NEET 2024 result

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Two passport-sized photographs

Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

NIRF Rankings: Top Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh**

1. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6

2. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7

3. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow - Rank 19

4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27