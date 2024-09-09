Advertisement

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Details

To participate in the second round of counseling, it is mandatory for new candidates to deposit the security amount: Rs 30,000 for government seats.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registered candidates can apply by visit on official website.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Uttar Pradesh will begin the seat counselling process for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024. Candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second Round: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and create an account
  • Enter your personal, academic, contact, and NEET 2024 details
  • Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities
  • Complete the registration by paying the fee online
  • Review all details and submit your application

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second Round: Schedule

  • Online Registration & Document Upload Deadline: September 13, 2024
  • Payment of Registration & Security Deposit: September 9, 2024 (from 11am) to September 13, 2024 (until 2pm)
  • Merit List Declaration: September 14, 2024
  • Online Choice Filling: September 14, 2024 (from 5pm) to September 18, 2024 (until 11am)
  • Allotment Result Declaration: September 19, 2024
  • Downloading of Allotment Letters & Admission: September 20, 2024 to September 25, 2024

The official notification reads: "To participate in the second round of counseling, it is mandatory for new candidates to deposit the security amount: Rs 30,000 for government seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 (Rs One lakh only) for private dental college seats, online."

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates will need the following documents for the UP NEET UG 2024 counselling process:

  • UP NEET 2024 hall ticket
  • NEET 2024 result
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Two passport-sized photographs
  • Domicile certificate (to meet eligibility criteria)

NIRF Rankings: Top Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh**

1. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6
2. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7
3. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow - Rank 19
4. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27

UP NEET Counselling, UP NEET Choices, UP News
