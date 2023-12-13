UP Government Withdraws Restrictions On Girls' Coaching Classes After 8pm

UP evening coaching classes restriction for girls: Revised guidelines emphasis on CCTV cameras.

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn its earlier directive which had imposed restrictions on coaching institutes, preventing them from conducting classes for girls beyond 8pm. The revised order, signed by special secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra on December 4, follows extensive criticism of the initial guideline within the 'Safe City' project in Noida.

"The following guidelines are being issued by cancelling the previously issued guidelines. In connection with the establishment of Safe City project, all higher educational institutions should ensure 100 per cent CCTV cameras," the order stated.

The updated directive outlines new guidelines, emphasising the implementation of heightened security measures under the 'Safe City' initiative. It mandates that all higher educational institutions must ensure the installation of 100 per cent CCTV cameras, strategically positioned at entrance and exit gates, campus premises, teaching areas (both indoor and outdoor spaces), galleries, verandahs, and the main gates of educational institutions. Additionally, the order stresses the importance of providing separate toilets for female students, particularly within coaching centers.

The now-revoked August 30 order had explicitly stated that coaching institutes were prohibited from conducting classes for girls beyond 8pm. It also warned of punitive actions against institutes found operating in violation of this directive. The initial guideline had faced opposition not only from students in Noida and Greater Noida but also drew criticism from opposition party leaders who raised concerns about the impact on the "law and order" situation in the designated 'Safe City' of Noida.

"If coaching institutes where girls are studying are found operating after 8pm, punitive action will be taken against them," stated the now-revoked order.