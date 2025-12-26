UP Government Makes Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools. Here's Why

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has made daily newspaper reading compulsory for all students in government schools across the state. The initiative aims to enhance students' general knowledge, language skills, and critical thinking by connecting classroom learning with real-world events.

Under the new directive, students will read newspapers during morning assemblies and discuss major news stories. Teachers will guide them in analyzing these reports, helping students improve vocabulary, comprehension, and logical reasoning. Children will also be encouraged to share at least five new words learned from the newspapers, making the activity both interactive and educational.



The Department of Basic Education emphasised that this initiative is intended to foster intellectual growth and awareness of current affairs among students. Regular newspaper reading will nurture reading habits, analytical skills, expression, and responsible citizenship.

"Arrangements will be made for the regular reading of newspapers during school assembly prayer meetings. Students will read major news items aloud, helping them become familiar with current events while enhancing their language comprehension and thinking abilities. This initiative is a meaningful educational effort aimed at developing reading interest, logical thinking, expression skills, and the values of aware citizenship among children," the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh, said in a post on X.

The Additional Chief Secretary has directed that students of classes 9 and 12 should be encouraged to write editorials on important topics once a week and participate in group discussions in class. They should also read and discuss news related to societal issues and development, helping them build a stronger connection with society and become responsible citizens. Students of classes 6 to 8 are advised to prepare scrapbooks by cutting out news clippings on science, environment, and sports. Additionally, weekly competitions in solving Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and informative quizzes published in newspapers will be organized to enhance students' logical abilities.

District Basic Education Officers (BSAs) have been tasked with ensuring smooth implementation across schools. Newspapers will be provided at the government's expense, and teachers will lead discussions on inspiring stories and important events, bridging educational gaps for students, particularly in rural areas.