UP Government Clears Free Scooters For Girls Under Rani Lakshmibai Yojana

In a significant push to promote higher education among women, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana, under which meritorious undergraduate girl students will receive free scooters. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Announcing the decision, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the scheme is expected to benefit nearly 50,000 students in its first year. It is aimed at improving access to higher education by addressing transportation challenges faced by female students across the state.

The scheme will cover students enrolled in state and private universities, government colleges affiliated with state universities, aided institutions and self-financed colleges, reported PTI.

Eligibility will be based on academic performance, with the top 5 per cent of undergraduate girl students from each institution who passed during the 2025-26 academic session qualifying for the benefit.

Eligibility:

To avail of the scheme, the applicant's annual family income must not exceed Rs 12 lakh and beneficiaries will be required to possess a valid driving licence. However, daughters of martyrs, girls from destitute families and students with disabilities will be eligible even without meeting the merit requirement.

Benefits:

The state government will also bear the cost of vehicle registration and insurance. In addition to the scooter, each beneficiary will receive a helmet, essential accessories and five litres of petrol.

Type of scooters:

According to the minister the government has opted for petrol-powered scooters, citing the wider availability of fuel stations and servicing facilities across Uttar Pradesh. The scooters will be purchased through a transparent procurement process using a dedicated online portal.

The government believes the initiative will make commuting safer and more convenient for young women, encourage greater participation in higher education, and strengthen women's independence and empowerment.