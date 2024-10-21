Advertisement

UP DElEd 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

The UP DElEd Entrance 2024 exam is conducted to shortlist students for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UP DElEd 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
Eligible candidates can now register online on the official website.
The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh has extended the deadline for UP DElEd 2024 registration. Interested and eligible candidates can now register online on the official website, updeled.gov.in.

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Schedule

  • Last date of online registration: October 22, 2024
  • Last date for submission of online application fee: October 23, 2024
  • Last date for printing the completed application: October 25, 2024

The official notification reads:
"Applications through any medium other than online will not be accepted or considered. The remaining guidelines and conditions provided in the previously published release dated September 11, 2024, will remain the same."

UP DElEd 2024: Steps To Register
Step 1. Go to the official website, updeled.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "UP DElEd 2024 Registration" link
Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4. Register yourself by providing the required details
Step 5. Pay the registration fee and click the submit button
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the application for future reference

UP DElEd Admission 2024: Selection Process

The UP DElEd Admission 2024 process has several stages. The first stage is the entrance examination, followed by a counseling session, and finally, document verification. Candidates must qualify in all three stages. The merit list is prepared based on the percentage obtained in high school, intermediate, and graduation examinations.

The UP DElEd Entrance 2024 exam is conducted to shortlist students for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course in colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UP DElEd, UP Teacher, UP Teacher Jobs
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UK University Invites Applications For MSc In AI, Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 11 Lakh
UP DElEd 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
Prodigy Finance Scholarship 2025: Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date
Next Article
Prodigy Finance Scholarship 2025: Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com