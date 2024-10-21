UP DElEd 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh has extended the deadline for UP DElEd 2024 registration. Interested and eligible candidates can now register online on the official website, updeled.gov.in.

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Schedule

Last date of online registration: October 22, 2024

Last date for submission of online application fee: October 23, 2024

Last date for printing the completed application: October 25, 2024

The official notification reads:

"Applications through any medium other than online will not be accepted or considered. The remaining guidelines and conditions provided in the previously published release dated September 11, 2024, will remain the same."

UP DElEd 2024: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "UP DElEd 2024 Registration" link

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Register yourself by providing the required details

Step 5. Pay the registration fee and click the submit button

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the application for future reference

UP DElEd Admission 2024: Selection Process

The UP DElEd Admission 2024 process has several stages. The first stage is the entrance examination, followed by a counseling session, and finally, document verification. Candidates must qualify in all three stages. The merit list is prepared based on the percentage obtained in high school, intermediate, and graduation examinations.

The UP DElEd Entrance 2024 exam is conducted to shortlist students for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course in colleges across Uttar Pradesh.