UP D.El.Ed. Training 2018: Online Application Begins; Admission On Merit Basis New Delhi: UP Basic Education Board has begun the online application process for admission to D.El.Ed. Training 2018. D.El.Ed., formerly known as B.T.C., is a two-year diploma course and is the required eligibility criteria for recruitment as a primary teacher in schools. The selection of applicants for admission to D.El.Ed. programme at NCTE approved DIET and private institutes will purely be merit-based. The pplication process began today and will end on May 23, 2018.



The last date to submit application fee is May 24, 2018. Students who belong to the Physically handicapped category do not require to submit application fee.



The candidates applying for D.El.Ed. must have passed high school, intermediate and graduation degree from duly approved and recognized institutes. Students who have completed one-year or two-year graduation degree will not be considered eligible for admission to the programme.



The lower age limit as on July 1, 2018 is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories will be allowed 5 years relaxation in the upper age limit. Relaxation allowed to candidates in the Physically Handicapped categories is 15 years.



The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 200 and for all other candidates is Rs. 400. As stated earlier, physically handicapped candidates are exempted from paying application fee. Application fee can be paid online or through an e-challan at any SBI branch.



