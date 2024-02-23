UP Boards 2024: Majority Students Were Satisfied With The Hindi Paper, Says Expert

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations commenced on Thursday February 22, 2024. Students of Class 10 appeared for the Hindi and Commerce subjects while the students of Class 12 took Military Sciences and Hindi papers during the morning and evening shifts, respectively.

"The question paper for Class 12 Hindi was in accordance with the set syllabus and the course structure. Majority of the students were satisfied with the exam paper. Even those with less preparation were satisfied and content with the paper. The question paper was quite simple and easy," Anish Kumar Pathak, Hindi Lecturer, Raghuvar Prasad Jaiswal Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

This year, a total of 55.2 lakh students are appearing in the examination. Elaborate security measures have been made, with approximately 2.90 lakh CCTV cameras installed across around 1.35 lakh examination rooms to ensure a free and fair examination.

The UP Board has identified a total of 776 examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 exams as sensitive, with an additional 275 centres categorised as highly sensitive. Furthermore, 16 districts in the state have been designated as highly sensitive by the UP Board. These districts, including Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Deoria, and Gonda, were specified by UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

Additionally, 257 jail inmates from various prisons in the state are set to participate in the exams, with 139 appearing in the Class 12 exams and 118 taking the Class 10 exams.