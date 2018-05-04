UP Board Releases Revised Result For Class 10 Students; Scrutiny Application Process Begins UP Board, yesterday, released revised result for class 10 students.

UP Board, yesterday, released revised result for class 10 students. The revised results are available on the official results website where the results were released originally. Students can check the revised result on the website using their examination roll number. The board had originally declared the result for class 10 board students on April 29, 2018. This year 75.16 per cent students were declared pass in the UP Board High School exam. Anjali Verma had emerged as the topper in UP board class 10 exam.There had been reports of malpractices in preparation of the board exam results after several documents related to the board exams went viral on social sharing apps such as whatsapp. As reported by Hindi Daily, Hindustan, the marks originally given to several students by the examiner was increased in the marks sheet.While there is a provision to award 5 grace marks to students, the leaked documents, as reported in Hindustan, say that as many as 21 marks have been awarded to students. Meanwhile, the board has begun the application process for scrutiny. The application format for scrutiny is available on the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) website (www.upmsp.edu.in). The scrutiny applications must be submitted to the board's office within 30 days of result declaration. The application fee for scrutiny is Rs. 100 per subject.