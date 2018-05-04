UP Board Releases Revised Result For Class 10 Students; Scrutiny Application Process Begins

There had been reports of malpractices in preparation of the board exam results after several documents related to the board exams went viral on social sharing apps such as whatsapp. As reported by Hindi Daily, Hindustan, the marks originally given to several students by the examiner was increased in the marks sheet.
While there is a provision to award 5 grace marks to students, the leaked documents, as reported in Hindustan, say that as many as 21 marks have been awarded to students.
CommentsMeanwhile, the board has begun the application process for scrutiny. The application format for scrutiny is available on the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) website (www.upmsp.edu.in). The scrutiny applications must be submitted to the board's office within 30 days of result declaration. The application fee for scrutiny is Rs. 100 per subject.
