UP Board Results 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For Rechecking And Re-evaluation

As the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared Class 10 and 12 results on Thursday, students who are unsatisfied with their results can also apply for revaluation which opens a window for re-checking of the copy. Students who want to apply can visit the official website of the board to apply.

Students should note that the scrutiny process does not ensure an improvement in marks scores may stay the same or even decrease depending on the evaluation of their answers.

Eligibility Criteria for UP Board Class 12 Revaluation 2026

Students who appeared in the UP Board Class 12 exams 2026 and are dissatisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or scrutiny.

There is no minimum marks requirement for applying.

Applicants must have a valid roll number and the official marksheet.

Revaluation is available for all streams: Science, Arts, and Commerce.

It applies to both theory and practical subjects.

Applications must be submitted through the respective schools.

The application window is generally 10-25 days after result declaration.

A fee of Rs 500 per subject must be paid via challan.

How to Fill Out the UP Class 12 Scrutiny Application Form 2026

Step 1: Visit your school to collect the scrutiny application form.

Step 2: Carefully fill in the required details with your teacher's guidance, ensuring important information like your roll number is accurate.

Step 3: Pay the fee of Rs 500 via challan and attach the payment receipt along with your completed form.

Step 4: Send the application form to the concerned regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, making sure the envelope is properly addressed and stamped.

Once a student submits their application for revaluation, the process begins with the scrutiny of answer sheets. During this phase, the UP Board officials thoroughly recheck the answer sheets to identify any errors in the marking or totaling of the answers.

If any discrepancies or mistakes are found during the scrutiny, corrections are made to the marks. The necessary adjustments are made, and the updated marks are recorded accordingly.