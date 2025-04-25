UP Board Results 2025: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

UP Board Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 today at 12.30pm. Over 50 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results. Once announced, students can access their scorecards on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition, the results will be available on NDTV's dedicated results page - ndtv.com/education/results - designed to offer a seamless experience during this crucial period. For the first time, UPMSP will also provide digital mark sheets via DigiLocker.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), UPMSP confirmed that students will be able to download their mark sheets from DigiLocker. This marks the first time that UP Board results will be integrated with the government's digital platform.

According to Board Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Singh, these digital mark sheets will feature verified digital signatures. Students will also receive physical copies of their mark sheets a few days after the result announcement.

"With mark sheets available on DigiLocker, students will no longer need to wait to collect them from their schools. They can use the digital copies for admission to higher education institutions," Mr Singh said.



He also noted that the printed mark sheets and certificates will be water-resistant and tear-proof, enhancing their durability and security.

To download the digital mark sheet:

Class 10 (High School) students must enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker.

Class 12 (Intermediate) students need to provide their roll number and mother's name.

This year, 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School exams, while 25,77,733 took the Intermediate exams. The board conducted the exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025, across 8,140 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

How To Check UP Board Result via SMS

In case of internet issues, students can use the SMS facility:

For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>

For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.

Previous Year's Performance

Steps To Check Result on NDTV Special Page

Visit NDTV education result page, ndtv.com/education/results

Click on the relevant link: "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Class 12 Exam Results 2025"

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on "Submit"

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download your digital scorecard or marksheet for future use

In 2024, girls outperformed boys, and a similar trend is expected this year. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 89.55%.