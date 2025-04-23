UP Board Results 2025: Expected Date And Other Key Details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams. More than 54 lakh students, who appeared for the exam in February-March, will be able to download their digital mark sheets from the official website of the board umps.edu.in or alternatively from upresults.nic.in. The board has not announced the date for UP board exam results, but the buzz is it will most probably come by April 25. If sources are to be believed, all the preparations for the UP board result have been completed.

One the results of UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 are declared, students will be able to check and download their results from NDTV's page https://www.ndtv.com/education/results. For UP Board Result 2025, students have to register themselves by clicking here .

Like last year, the UPMSP will release the results of both UP Board 10th i.e. high school and UP Board 12th i.e. intermediate on the same day.

Marks Needed To Pass

To clear the UP Board 10th and 12th board exams 2025, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. If a student fails in one or two subjects, he/she will get a chance to take the compartment exam.

This year, UPMSP conducted high school and intermediate board examinations from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

At a press conference, UPMSP will reveal the names of Class 10th and 12th toppers along with total pass percentage, pass percentage of boys and girls etc.

NDTV has launched a special page to help students check results of their board exams. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the page to check the result.

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter your roll number in the provided space along with other details.

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking Submit.

What To Do If Your Results Are Not According To Expectations

Students who are not satisfied with their board results can request re-evaluation of their marks. The board charges a re-evaluation fee of Rs 500 for each subject. For re-evaluation, students will have to apply by visiting the official website of UP Board. The board will issue information in this regard after the result.