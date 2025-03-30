UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: When Where And How To Check

UP Board Result 2025: The UP Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have concluded, and the evaluation process is currently underway, with 85 per cent of the answer sheets already assessed. Based on the current progress, the results for both matric and intermediate exams are expected to be released soon.

This year, NDTV has launched a dedicated page for state board examinations. Students will be able to check their results on its result portal once they are declared.

Direct link to check UP Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025

Direct link to check UP Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025

According to media reports, the evaluation of Class 10 and 12 answer sheets will be completed by April 2, and the results are likely to be announced between April 20 and 25. Last year, the results were declared on April 20. However, the board has yet to make an official announcement regarding the result release date.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the UP Board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required details, such as your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations began on February 24 and concluded on March 12. The evaluation process started on March 17. This year, a total of 54.37 lakh students registered for the UP Board exams, including 27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.