UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Scores On NDTV

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results for 2025 soon, with speculation pointing towards a release date after April 25th. Over 54 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results.

While the official date and time remain unconfirmed, the board has clarified that the results will not be declared before April 25th, leading to speculation about a potential announcement on April 26th. The evaluation process was completed on April 2nd, and the UP Board has been preparing the results since then. A total of 54,37,233 students registered for the board exams this year.

Where to Check the Results:

Once released, students can check their results on the official UP Board websites:

How to Check UP Board 10th and 12th Results on NDTV:

1. Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results).

2. Navigate to the "Results" section.

3. Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.

4. Enter your roll number and other required details.

5. Click on the "Submit" button.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download or print your result for future reference.

The results will be available on NDTV's platform once officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).