UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the Assistant Professor provisional answer key 2026 for candidates who appeared for the examination. Applicants can now check and download the answer key from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Along with the answer key, the exam commission has also released the response sheet and question paper.

With the help of the answer key and response sheet, candidates will be able to calculate their estimated scores before the release of the result. Along with the release of the provisional key, the commission also opened the objection window for candidates.

In case any applicant is not satisfied with the answers, they can raise a challenge against it by providing an objection fee of Rs 100 per question. The objection window will remain active on the portal till November 29, 2026.

The UP Assistant Professor exam was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2026.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026: Steps to Raise Objection

The objection process must be completed within the prescribed deadline. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Now under the notice board on the homepage click on the "04/2026 UP Assistant Professor Answer/Objection Window" link.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the 10-digit roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the question against which you want to raise an objection.

Step 5: Upload valid proof or explanation supporting the claim.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee in online mode.

Step 7: Review the details and submit the challenge.

Lastly, download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Marking Scheme

Candidates should evaluate their answers and cross-check them with the answer key by keeping the marking scheme in mind.

For every correct answer: +3 marks

For every incorrect answer: -1 mark

For unattempted questions: 0

Now that the provisional answer key has been released, the next step is the release of the final answer key, which will be prepared based on the objections received by the candidates.