Unregistered Coaching Centres Put On Notice In Jammu

The Department of Education has put unregistered coaching centres and tutorials on notice in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on the directives of Director of School Education Rakesh Kumar Srangal, a team of Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), headed by Joint Director School Education Latif Choudhary, conducted surprise inspections at various private tuitions and coaching centres.

The team examined records regarding registration, fee, faculty, infrastructure and other requirements. On-the-spot directions were issued to the centre owners to ensure full compliance of the regulations, an official of the education department said. The inspections were carried out to list and crack the whip on all unregistered coaching institutions in Jammu division, he said.

Notices were issued to all the centres which were not registered and they were asked to get registered immediately, failing which necessary action would be initiated, the officer said.

The DSEJ has already received 37 applications from various tutorials for registration, he added.

As per J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Centres Rules of 2010, every private tuition centre is required to get permission and registration from the assigned Director School Education.