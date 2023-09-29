University of Toronto Offers Support To Indian Students Amid India-Canada Row

The university reaffirms its commitment to Indian partnerships that enhance global learning for students.

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and Canada over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, the University of Toronto has released a statement offering unwavering support to Indian students pursuing their education. In a message posted on its website, the university expressed pride in being a home to over 2,400 international students from India, enriching the academic environment and campus life.

The university said, "We want to reassure all members of our community who are affected-especially international students-that you are valued here, and we are fully committed to ensuring your well-being."

Acknowledging the rapidly evolving nature of the situation, the university expressed its inability to provide answers to many of the pressing questions it raises.

To address the needs of international students, the university has introduced resources, including immigration and visa support, academic assistance services, and a dedicated mental health portal.

The academic support services include an undergraduate student help desk enabling students to connect with their faculty or college registrar, while graduate students can reach out to their department or the School of Graduate Studies for assistance. Additionally, personal support services include access to a mental health portal and the U of T Telus Health Student Support, offering round-the-clock support via phone or chat.