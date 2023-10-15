University Of Strathclyde Accepts Applications For LLM In Global Environmental Law & Governance

To be considered for a scholarship, students must apply by November 30, 2023.

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is currently accepting applications for its LLM Global Environmental Law & Governance programme, commencing in January 2024. According to a university press release, students enrolled in this programme will gain comprehensive expertise in various aspects of global environmental law and governance, including areas such as biodiversity, land use, food and agriculture, climate change, energy, corporate responsibility, environmental justice, water management, ocean conservation, human rights, and sustainable development.

The course will emphasize the interconnected global dimensions of environmental law, focusing on the intricate relationships and interactions among various regulatory levels. The curriculum will incorporate the latest research on global environmental law and governance and insights from professionals with practical experience at various levels, as stated by the University.

Furthermore, the programme offers an internship opportunity with the International Institute of Environment and Development (IIED) and the chance to collaborate with the Strathclyde Centre for Environmental Law and Governance (SCELG). Additionally, external experts and practitioners, including representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the International Institute for Environment and Development, and the European Commission, will contribute to some classes.

University's eligibility and requirements:

To be eligible for admission, students must hold a first- or second-class Honours degree, or its overseas equivalent, in the field of law or a discipline related to the environment. Having some legal coursework is recommended. In exceptional cases, individuals with alternative qualifications and substantial professional experience in environmental law, policy, or management may be considered.

Language proficiency:

Applicants are required to demonstrate their English proficiency by achieving an overall score of 6.5 on the IELTS (Academic) test, with no individual band scoring below 5.5.

Tuition fees:

For international students planning to enroll in 2024, the tuition fee is 19,300 pounds (approximately Rs 19. 48 lakh).

Scholarship opportunities

The Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences offers International Scholarships for Postgraduate Taught programs starting in January 2024. If you are applying for a postgraduate degree, you can apply for a scholarship that provides a 15 per cent reduction in tuition fees, amounting to 2,500 pounds (approximately Rs 2.52 lakh) - 3,000 pounds (Rs 3.2 lakh).

Scholarship application deadline:

To be considered for a scholarship, students must apply by November 30, 2023, for the January 2024 intake.