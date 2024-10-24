University Of Southampton To Launch First International Campus In India

In a significant move for higher education, the United Kingdom's University Of Southampton in collaboration with Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) will launch its first international campus in India, aligning with the country's New Education Policy. The collaboration aims to bring world-class education, research, and enterprise opportunities to Indian students, starting August 2025.

The new campus, located in Gurgaon, Delhi, will adopt the University of Southampton's renowned 'triple helix' model, which integrates education, research, and knowledge exchange with industry. It is set to offer four undergraduate and two postgraduate programmes in its initial intake.

OIEG will serve as a key operational partner, providing the investment and expertise required to replicate the same high standards of learning and employability that students receive in the UK.

Andrew Atherton, Vice-President for International and Engagement at the University of Southampton, highlighted the significance of the initiative: "This marks a crucial milestone in our international strategy, underscoring our commitment to global engagement and social impact. Our campus in Delhi represents a major investment in India and offers students the opportunity to earn a world-class degree without leaving their home country."

OIEG's CEO, Lil Bremermann-Richard, emphasised the importance of expanding access to high-quality education. "This partnership is a key step towards fulfilling our vision of making top-tier education accessible worldwide. Many students wish to study abroad, but there is also a growing population that believes they can reach their full potential without relocating. We aim to bring the best of both UK and Indian educational systems to this community," she said.

The initiative is designed not only to provide academic opportunities but also to foster innovation through research and industry outreach, contributing to social and economic development in India. The venture also represents a strategic move for both institutions in the expanding field of transnational education (TNE), which seeks to offer quality education to students in different parts of the world.

OIEG, a global leader in education with a 30-year legacy, continues to enhance access to learning across the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia. The University of Southampton, ranked among the world's top 100 universities, is renowned for its innovative approach and global reach, offering students access to an extensive alumni network and collaboration with leading international businesses.

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG)

Oxford International is a global education platform that supports higher education, language, and career-focused programs across multiple countries. Since its founding in 1991, OIEG has helped nearly 80,000 students annually pursue their education and career goals.

University of Southampton

Ranked among the top 100 universities globally, the University of Southampton is known for its cutting-edge research, international collaborations, and fostering innovation. It educates students from over 135 countries and maintains a global alumni network of over 200,000 individuals.