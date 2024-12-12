This UK University To Open Campus At Gurugram's Tech Park, Check Details

The University of Southampton, a leading UK institution, has announced the establishment of its first Indian campus at the prestigious International Tech Park, Gurgaon. The campus, currently under construction, is set to welcome its first batch of students in August 2025.

Expected to be completed by April 2025, the state-of-the-art campus aims to deliver world-class education, research, and enterprise opportunities in India. "The new campus will bring world-class education, research, and enterprise opportunities to India through the excellent facilities offered at International Tech Park," said the university in an official statement.

Speaking about the location, Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President of International and Engagement at the University of Southampton, remarked, "We chose Gurgaon and the International Tech Park for our new campus because of the city's position as a thriving hub for business, technology, and innovation in India. The campus's futuristic design will foster creativity and collaboration, providing an environment that promotes both academic excellence and student wellbeing."

Cutting-Edge Facilities For Students

The Gurugram campus will feature a comprehensive range of facilities, including a student hub, social and collaboration areas, a large library, private study spaces, IT labs, training suites, and a dedicated research space. The surrounding International Tech Park offers fitness centres, food halls, sports amenities such as basketball and tennis courts, and a cricket pitch under development. Additional nearby attractions include golf courses, football grounds, and equestrian centres.

Designed by the globally renowned architect Morphogenesis, the campus will span 60 acres and is IGBC LEED Platinum pre-certified, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Oxford International will serve as the operational partner, ensuring the same high standards of learning and employability as the university's UK campuses.

Academic Programmes And Opportunities

The University of Southampton Delhi will initially offer undergraduate programmes in Computer Science, Business Management, Economics, Accounts and Finance, and postgraduate programmes in International Management and Finance. The university plans to expand its offerings annually with new and emerging programmes. Graduates will earn degrees identical to those offered at the UK campus, providing global recognition and career advantages.

Admissions Open For August 2025 Intake

The first application round for the Gurugram campus opened in November and concluded on November 29, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified by mid-January 2025, with additional admission rounds expected. The Rs 5,000 application fee has been waived for the first round. Details regarding scholarships and student accommodation will be announced soon.