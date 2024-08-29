University Of Southampton Becomes First UK University To Set Up Campus In India

The University of Southampton has become the first UK university to receive approval from the Indian government to establish a comprehensive campus in the country. This move marks a significant milestone in the Indian education sector, aligning with the University Grants Commission's (UGC) initiative to invite the top 500 foreign universities to set up campuses in India.

A letter of intent (LoI) was handed over to the University of Southampton today, marking the formal beginning of this collaboration. The event took place in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who emphasised the significance of this development under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"This reflects both the vision of elevating our educational standards to the highest global levels and delivering on the education pillar of India-UK cooperation," Dr Jaishankar stated.

He expressed confidence that such endeavours will further prepare Indian youth for global challenges and foster international cooperation.

The University of Southampton, recognised as one of the top 100 universities globally, will establish its campus in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). This campus will focus on education, research, knowledge exchange, and enterprise activities, integrating Southampton's world-class expertise with India's emerging potential as a global education hub.

Mark E Smith, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, highlighted the importance of this initiative.

"In the 21st century, no university can be truly global without engaging with India. We intend to establish a campus that delivers social value and economic impact to India and the university by bringing together Southampton's world-class activities in education, research, and knowledge exchange and enterprise, with all the talent of the rising global superpower that is India," he said.

He further added that the new campus would play a crucial role in supporting the Government of India's transformative agenda by harnessing the potential of Indian youth.

Professor Andrew Atherton, vice-president of International and Engagement, emphasised the campus's role in fostering academic collaboration and enhancing the Indian higher education system.

"University of Southampton Delhi NCR will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will foster academic collaboration and bring an international dimension to the Indian higher education system, opening up opportunities to study for a top 100 degree in-country," he stated.

This development is seen as a significant step towards realizing the NEP 2020's vision of 'internationalization at home.' The Education Minister also lauded the growing interest of globally renowned higher education institutions (HEIs) in collaborating with Indian institutions and contributing to India's future as a global education and talent hub.

So far, only Australian universities- Deakin University and the University of Wollongong - have set up their campuses in India, located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Additionally, Malaysia's Lincoln University College was the first foreign university to apply through the UGC's dedicated portal to set up a campus in India.