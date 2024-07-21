University of Sheffield To Offer Computer Science Scholarship: Check Amount, Eligibility

University of Sheffield Scholarship: The University of Sheffield, UK, is offering the Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2024 for foreign students starting an undergraduate degree in the Department of Computer Science in September 2024. The scholarship is valued at up to £2,000 (Rs 2,17,307).

However, candidates do not need to apply for these scholarships. The scholarships will be automatically awarded to all eligible students when they start their studies in the department in October 2024.

University of Sheffield Computer Science Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Students have attained A level grades of A_A_A (or above), or equivalent, including an A* in Mathematics.

Make the University of Sheffield your first (firm) choice in the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) application process for 2024 entry.

Apply to study a full-time undergraduate programme in the Department of Computer Science.

Be classed as an overseas fee student for tuition fee purposes.

University of Sheffield Computer Science Scholarship: Important Details

Students will not receive the scholarship during any optional or compulsory study abroad periods or year in industry

Students who will be taking the University of Sheffield International College pathway program are not eligible for the scholarship

The scholarship is not available to students who apply to the University during clearing

The official notice reads: "The receipt of the scholarship in subsequent years of study is subject to you achieving a 70% overall average mark in the previous academic year. The scholarship will be withdrawn if you fail to achieve 70%, and it will not be reinstated in the following year."