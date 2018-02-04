Apply Now For University of Madras November Exam Revaluation; Check Details Here University of Madras released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 on January 31 and the revaluation application process is underway now.

University of Madras released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 on



University of Madras Revaluation: Important Dates



Apply for revaluation through online from: February 2, 2018

Apply for revaluation through online to: February 8, 2018

The printed application along with DD or Online payment reference slip should be submitted on or before: February 9, 2018

The Fee should be paid on or before: February 8, 2018.

University of Madras UG November 2017 Results: How to apply for revaluation

Students may follow these steps for revaluation or retotaling of the marks:



Step One: Go to the official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in



Step Two: Click on "UG Examinations-November 2017 Online Application - Registration for Re-total of answer scripts" link from the homepage

Step Three: Enter your register number and date of birth

Step Four: Complete the application

Step Five: The printed application along with DD or Online payment ref slip should be submitted on or before February 9 (The Fee should be paid on or before February 8).



