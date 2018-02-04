Apply Now For University of Madras November Exam Revaluation; Check Details Here

University of Madras Revaluation: Important Dates
Apply for revaluation through online from: February 2, 2018
Apply for revaluation through online to: February 8, 2018
The printed application along with DD or Online payment reference slip should be submitted on or before: February 9, 2018
The Fee should be paid on or before: February 8, 2018.
University of Madras UG November 2017 Results: How to apply for revaluation
Students may follow these steps for revaluation or retotaling of the marks:
Step One: Go to the official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in
Step Three: Enter your register number and date of birth
Step Four: Complete the application
Step Five: The printed application along with DD or Online payment ref slip should be submitted on or before February 9 (The Fee should be paid on or before February 8).
