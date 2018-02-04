Apply Now For University of Madras November Exam Revaluation; Check Details Here

University of Madras released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 on January 31 and the revaluation application process is underway now.

Education | | Updated: February 04, 2018 17:58 IST
New Delhi:  University of Madras released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 on January 31 and the revaluation application process is underway now. The Madras University result is available on the official website. Students are allowed to apply for the reconsideration and revaluation from February 2, 2018 to February 8, 2018. According to Madras University, registration for Re-total of answer scripts will be allowed for UG candidates only.

University of Madras Revaluation: Important Dates

Apply for revaluation through online from: February 2, 2018
Apply for revaluation through online to: February 8, 2018
The printed application along with DD or Online payment reference slip should be submitted on or before: February 9, 2018 
The Fee should be paid on or before: February 8, 2018.
 

University of Madras UG November 2017 Results: How to apply for revaluation

Students may follow these steps for revaluation or retotaling of the marks:

Step One: Go to the official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in

Step Two: Click on "UG Examinations-November 2017  Online Application - Registration for Re-total of answer scripts" link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your register number and date of birth
Step Four: Complete the application
Step Five: The printed application along with DD or Online payment ref slip should be submitted on or before February 9 (The Fee should be paid on or before February 8).

