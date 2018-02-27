University Of Kerala Degree Course Result Update

Results have been announced for BSc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, BA Communicative Arabic, BA Journalism & Mass Communication & Video production, BA Malayalam & Mass Communication and BCom Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering.

Education | | Updated: February 27, 2018 21:41 IST
University Of Kerala Degree Course Results: Know How To Check

University Of Kerala Degree Course Results: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  University of Kerala has declared the degree results for various programmes for first semester. Results have been announced for BSc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, BA Communicative Arabic, BA Journalism & Mass Communication & Video production, BA Malayalam & Mass Communication and BCom Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. Results have been declared roll number wise in a .pdf format available at the official website.

University of Kerala Results 2018: Highlights
  • Result declared for the examination held in December 2016 for both regular and supplementary
  • For First Semester BA Journalism and Mass Communication And Video Production the overall pass percentage is 52.24
  • For First Semester B.Com - Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering the pass percentage is 66.10
  • For First Semester BA Malayalam & Mass Communication the pass percentage is 59.50; 72 out of 124 students had appeared for the exam
  • For First Semester BA Communicative Arabic the pass percentage is 21.95; 9 students out of 43 have qualified
  • For First Semester B.Sc. Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry the pass percentage is 39.41%
