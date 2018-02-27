University Of Kerala Degree Course Result Update Results have been announced for BSc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, BA Communicative Arabic, BA Journalism & Mass Communication & Video production, BA Malayalam & Mass Communication and BCom Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering.

University Of Kerala Degree Course Results: Know How To Check New Delhi: University of Kerala has declared the degree results for various programmes for first semester. Results have been announced for BSc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, BA Communicative Arabic, BA Journalism & Mass Communication & Video production, BA Malayalam & Mass Communication and BCom Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. Results have been declared roll number wise in a .pdf format available at the official website.



University of Kerala Results 2018: Highlights Result declared for the examination held in December 2016 for both regular and supplementary

For First Semester BA Journalism and Mass Communication And Video Production the overall pass percentage is 52.24

For First Semester B.Com - Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering the pass percentage is 66.10

For First Semester BA Malayalam & Mass Communication the pass percentage is 59.50; 72 out of 124 students had appeared for the exam

For First Semester BA Communicative Arabic the pass percentage is 21.95; 9 students out of 43 have qualified

For First Semester B.Sc. Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry the pass percentage is 39.41%







