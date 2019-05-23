University Of Kashmir Scores A+ Grade In NAAC Re-Accreditation

University of Kashmir has scored an impressive 3.31 Institutional CGPA on a scale of 4

After bagging 53rd rank in NIRF 2019 and 51st in QS India University Rankings 2019, the University of Kashmir added yet another feather to its cap by scoring A+ grade in the recent reaccreditation cycle by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). According to the result issued by NAAC the University of Kashmir has scored an impressive 3.31 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 4 ahead of several other leading Universities in the country.

The University has scored 3.89 in Infrastructure and Learning Resources, 3.67 in Curricular Aspects, 3.18 in Teaching Learning and Evaluation, 3.05 in Research, Innovations and Extension, 3.61 in Institutional Values and Best Practices, 3.1 in Governance, Leadership and Management and 2.94 in Student Support and Progression.

The long awaited accreditation was awarded to the University by peer NAAC team on Monday, May 20, 2019 which visited the varsity in the first week of May, 2019.

KU has earlier been accredited during its previous two cycles first in 2002 and then again in 2011 and on both these two occasions the University was awarded grade 'A' by NAAC.

Pertinently the Peer NAAC team comprising of six members during its visit to the University earlier this month applauded University for its research standards and stated that the varsity has made a quantum jump in its Infrastructure and Learning resources.

The Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad congratulated the staff, students, scholars and alumni on the occasion 'for this tremendous feat'.

"It was a team effort and we succeeded in our efforts. However at the same time we must understand that we don't have to be complacent and work harder to achieve much higher grade next time so that our University gets international recognition," Prof Ahmad said.

NAAC-accredited institutions become eligible for different funds from Government of India.

NAAC evaluates Higher Educational institutions in terms of their performance related to the educational process and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching learning process, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organization, governance, financial wellbeing and student services.

