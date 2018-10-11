University Of Kashmir Appoints Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir Controller Of Examinations

Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir has taken over as the Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir.

Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, Department of Law has taken over as the Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir. Prof Mir a well known academic administrator has authored four books and 60 research papers published in national and international peer reviewed journals.

He is the first law teacher in India to have authored book on Cyber Law that is prescribed in the syllabus of various universities in their Law and Computer courses, said a statement from Kashmir University.

Prof Mir has participated in more than thirty national and international Conferences and seminars in India and abroad.

He is an awardee of prestigious Max Planck fellowship Munich for undertaking a project on " E-commerce - An Indian Perspective" in Germany, (1999) which was later on published in the International Journal of Law and Information Technology.

University Of Kashmir, Universite Laval Jointly Awarded India-Canada Research Project

Prof Mir was earlier Head and Dean Faculty of Law, Controller of Examinations, J&K BOPEE and Registrar IUST Awantipora.

"Prof Mir has an established record of integrity and character and this is the reason that his appointment as the Controller of Examinations has been widely appreciated by academia in general and University faculty in particular," said the KU statement.

Click here for more Education News

