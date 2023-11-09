University Of Bath Opens Applications For Undergraduate Economics Courses

University of Bath 2024: Scholarships reduce tuition fees for international students.

The University of Bath is currently accepting applications for its undergraduate Economics courses for the academic year 2024-25. According to the university press release, the undergraduate Economics programs offer students the opportunity to engage in professional placements and study abroad experiences. The courses are designed to explore the decision-making processes of consumers and producers and their impact on supply and demand. Those interested in starting their studies in September 2024 will need to submit their applications through the Universities and Colleges Admission Service's (UCAS) official website, ucas.com, by January 31, 2024.

Application process:

The application process includes the submission of a personal statement, a teacher's reference, and other required information.

Eligibility criteria:

For students from the CBSE and CISCE boards in the 12th standard, an average of 85 per cent across four approved subjects is necessary, with 85 per cent in Mathematics for BSc Economics and BSc Economics with Politics, and 90 per cent in Mathematics for BSc Economics and Mathematics.

CBSE exam takers are required to focus on the subject of Mathematics, not Applied Mathematics.

Information regarding the entry prerequisites for A-level and the International Baccalaureate Diploma can be located on the dedicated pages for each course.

Students who may not meet the academic requirements in time have the option to complete an International Foundation Year with Bath's partner institution, Bath College.

Students who achieve the required grades at Bath College are guaranteed progression to a University of Bath degree. Foundation Years offered by other UK colleges and universities will also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Students from different boards, pursuing other qualifications, or uncertain about their 12th Standard subject choices should get in touch with undergraduate admissions at admissions@bath.ac.uk.

Applicants must also meet the University of Bath's English language requirements. BSc Economics and BSc Economics with Politics necessitate an IELTS score of 7.0 overall with no component scoring below 6.5, while BSc Economics with Mathematics requires an IELTS score of 6.5 overall with no component scoring below 6.0.

The University also accepts Indian 12th standard English scores for students studying CBSE, ISC, or CISCE boards, in addition to some other qualifications.

Students looking to enhance their English language skills may be eligible to enrol in a pre-sessional course.

Fee structure:

The annual tuition fee for Indian students commencing these programmes in 2024 is 25,700 pounds (Rs 26,28,786).

Students undertaking a placement year are required to pay 7,135 pounds as they receive support from the University during this period.

Tuition fees increase annually, so it's advisable to budget for a potential increase of up to five per cent each year throughout the course.

Tuition fees are to be paid annually in accordance with the specified payment terms.

For further details, visit the official website.

Financial support for international students

International scholarships offer a reduction in tuition fees to outstanding overseas students based on their academic performance.

The Chancellor's Scholarship

The Chancellor's Scholarship is a grant that covers the first-year tuition fees, valued at a maximum of 2,000 pounds (Rs 2,04,567). It is designed for international and EU students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements in their studies. All eligible international students will be granted a first-year tuition fee waiver of up to 2,000 pounds. These scholarships are available without a set limit, so meeting the criteria ensures you will receive an award.

Qualification requirements

To be eligible for the Chancellor's Scholarship, you must:

Be classified as a new first-year overseas fee-paying student.

Attain A-Level grades of at least A* A* A, or their equivalent.

Application process

If you apply to the University of Bath and meet the eligibility criteria, you will automatically be considered for both the Chancellor's Scholarship and the International Baccalaureate 50th Anniversary Scholarship.

You will be notified by email if you qualify for one or both of these Scholarships upon confirmation of your examination results.

The International Baccalaureate 50th Anniversary Scholarship

The International Baccalaureate 50th Anniversary Scholarship is a grant covering the first-year tuition fees, worth up to 8,000 pounds (Rs 8,18,332).



To find out about other scholarships, click here