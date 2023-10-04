University of Arizona Offers Global Wildcat Scholarships To International Students

Students are not required to live on campus, but it is highly encouraged.

The University of Arizona is extending scholarships for undergraduate and international students for the 2024-25 academic year. Known as the Global Wildcat Scholarships, these offer financial support ranging from $5,000 (Rs 4.16 lakh) to $23,000 (Rs 19.14 lakh). Applicants can submit their applications for the Global Wildcat Scholarship on the University of Arizona's website. The scholarship funds will be applied by deducting them from the tuition fees for the designated academic year.

The amount starts at $5,000 for students with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher and increases to $23,000 for students who maintain a GPA of 4.0 at the time of application.

The University of Arizona grants the Global Wildcat Award annually to a select group of international undergraduate students who are enrolled at the university. Eligibility for the scholarship is automatically determined at the time of application submission.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must also demonstrate outstanding academic achievements and provide test scores for TOEFL, IELTS, and PTE academic, in addition to meeting specified GPA requirements as part of their application.

Students meeting the criteria for the Global Wildcat Award scholarship will receive notification via email once they are selected.