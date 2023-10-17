University Grants Commission Revises Financial Aid To Be Given Under UGC Fellowship Scheme

In a recent meeting held in September, the University Grants Commission has revised the rates of fellowship amount to be given to research students. The fellowship has been revised under the UGC Fellowship scheme.

The Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences have been revised as accordingly. The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) has been set for Rs 37,000 per month for 2 years. The current JRF scheme is Rs 31,000 per month for 2 years. The Senior Research Fellowship has been revised from Rs 35,000 per month to Rs 42,000 per month for remaining period.

The Junior Research Fellowship under the Savitribai Jyoti/ao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child has been revised from Rs 31,000 for 2 years to Rs 37,000. The Senior Research Fellowship under the same has been revised from Rs 35,000 per month to Rs 42,000.

The Dr DS Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship (DSKPDF) has been revised as follows: The Higher Post Doctoral Fellowship has been changed from Rs 54,000 per month to Rs 67,000 per month. The new postdoctoral fellowship is Rs 58,000 per month for first year, Rs 61, 000 per month for second year and Rs 67,000 per month for third year. The previous fellowship under the same was Rs 47,000 per month for first year, Rs 49,000 per month for second year and Rs 54,000 per month for third year.

The UGC has also mentioned that the percentage for calculating the House Rent Allowance, wherever applicable will be based on fellowship amount.