University Grants Commission Extends Last Day For Admission To Distance Learning, Online Courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last day for admission to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes for the academic session July-August 2023. The admission for these courses has been extended to October 20, 2023. The previous deadline to register for admission to these programmes was September 30.

In an official notification released on the official website, the University Grants Commission said, “UGC has decided to extend the last date of admissions for all HEIs offering ODL and/or online programmes for academic session beginning July-August, 2023 from September 30, 2023 to October 20, 2023.”

The higher educational institutions are also asked to upload the details of the student's admission on the UGC DEB portal by November 5. In case the institutes are not able to furnish these details on the official website, the commission will take punitive action against the institute.

“UGC shall take punitive action as per Regulation 7 (3) of UGC (ODL programmes and online programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments. Further, UGC has issued a detailed public notice on September 19 informing all stakeholders regarding precautions to be taken by the students before enrolling in programmes offered under ODL and/or online mode,” the notification added.

The deadline for admission process in the higher educational institutions has been extended because of the various representations received from these institutes due to recent floods in the state, non-declaration of results for the undergraduate programme and delay in admissions in conventional mode.

The academic year for these courses at the higher educational institutes will commence from February 2024 and continue onwards. According to the notification, the online application portal will be accessible from October 10.

In the academic year 2023-2024, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) that meet the eligibility criteria and have previously obtained UGC accreditation to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or online programmes have the opportunity to apply for recognition of additional courses. Additionally, it is advised that higher education institutions visit the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website to access information regarding the application fee and to stay informed about any upcoming updates or announcements.