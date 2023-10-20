University Body Releases Exam Schedule For SWAYAM July 2023 Semester

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule of examination for the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Courses offered in the July 2023 semester.

The exam will be conducted on November 30, December 1 and 2. The exam duration is for three hours. The first shift will begin from 9 am-12 pm while the second shift will begin from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who have not yet filled the registration forms can do so by October 30, 2023. The last date for successful transaction of fee is October 31, 2023. The fees can be submitted through credit/debit card, Net Banking or UPI.

The fees per course for candidates from the unreserved category is Rs 750. For any additional course, the fee is around Rs 600.

For the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), Person with Disabilities (PWD), Other Backward Class (OBC), Non-Creamy Layer (NCL), the fee per course is Rs 500 while for the additional course it is Rs 400.

Students will have the opportunity for making any correction in the application form on the website from November 1-3. The date for the admit card release will be announced later.

Following the release of the examination dates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutions (HEIs) to encourage the faculty members and students to appear and submit the online application form for the SWAYAM examination.

The SWAYAM MOOC platform was developed by AICTE in 2016 to facilitate hosting of online courses which could be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time free of cost. The courses are offered by SWAYAM in the form of video lectures, specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed, self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes and an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.