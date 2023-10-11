University Body Publishes List Of Mandatory Disclosure For Universities

The University Grants Commission says that the decision to direct universities for uploading information is taken to avoid inconveniences to students.

University Body Publishes List Of Mandatory Disclosure For Universities
New Delhi:

In a move to educate various stakeholders in the higher education system, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared a list of information that should be uploaded on the website of the universities. 

M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission, explains, " Of late different stakeholders in higher education system such as prospective students, parents, research scholars, government officials, alumni and public at large desire to seek certain basic information from the websites of different universities/Higher Educational Institutes. We have found that the websites of several universities lack not only in providing basic minimum information related to their university but also at many a times their websites are not functional and updated."

The decision therefore to direct universities and higher educational institutions for uploading basic information is being taken to avoid the inconveniences and uncertainties caused to the stakeholders, he added.

As per the University Grants Commission, the following information is the minimum mandatory disclosure for universities to be uploaded at their respective website.

About HEI/University 
About us: Overview 
Act and Statutes or MoA 
Institutional Development Plan 
Annual Reports 
Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off campus/Off shore campus (Wherever applicable) 
Accreditation/ Ranking (NAAC, NIRF)

Administration (Profiles with photographs) 
University Organogram Chart
Chancellor
Vice Chancellor 
Pro-Vice-Chancellor (wherever applicable)
Registrar 
Finance Officer 
Controller of Examination 
Chief Vigilance Officer 
Executive Council, Academic Council, Board of Studies, Finance Committee 
Academic Leadership (Dean/HoD of Schools/Departments/ Centres)
Academics
Academic Programmes 
Academic Calendar 
Schools/Departments/ Centres 
Department/School/Centre wise faculty details with photographs
Library: Basic information at a glance    

Admissions and Fee
Prospectus (Provide link and upload soft copy of Prospectus)
Admissions (provide link) 
Admission guidelines for international students (wherever applicable) 
Fee structure for various programs 
Fee refund policy

Research
Research and Development Cell 
Publications 
Patents 
Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable) 
Industry Collaborations 89 
Central facilities 
MoU 
Shodhganga and Shodhgangotri (provide links)

Student Support Services
Hostel 
Fellowships/ Scholarships (provide details) 
Academic Bank of Credits (provide link) 
Digi Locker NAD Portal (provide link) 
National Scholarship Portal (provide link)

Campus Harmony and Well Being
e-Samadhaan (Provide link) 
Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) 
Details of OMBUDSPERSON 
Internal Quality Assurance Cell 
Internal Complaint Committee 
Anti-Ragging Cell with Helpline number 
Equal Opportunity Cell 
Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG)

Alumni
Alumni Association (provide link of portal wherever applicable) 
Alumni Co-ordination Cell

Information Corner
RTI: Details of CPIO and Appellate authority (wherever applicable)
Circular and Notices 
Announcements 
Newsletters 
News, Recent events & Achievements 
Job openings 
Reservation Roster (wherever applicable)

Contact us 
Details with Phone Number, Official Email ID and Address 
Telephone Directory

.