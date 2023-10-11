University Body Publishes List Of Mandatory Disclosure For Universities

In a move to educate various stakeholders in the higher education system, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared a list of information that should be uploaded on the website of the universities.



M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission, explains, " Of late different stakeholders in higher education system such as prospective students, parents, research scholars, government officials, alumni and public at large desire to seek certain basic information from the websites of different universities/Higher Educational Institutes. We have found that the websites of several universities lack not only in providing basic minimum information related to their university but also at many a times their websites are not functional and updated."



The decision therefore to direct universities and higher educational institutions for uploading basic information is being taken to avoid the inconveniences and uncertainties caused to the stakeholders, he added.

As per the University Grants Commission, the following information is the minimum mandatory disclosure for universities to be uploaded at their respective website.

About HEI/University

About us: Overview

Act and Statutes or MoA

Institutional Development Plan

Annual Reports

Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off campus/Off shore campus (Wherever applicable)

Accreditation/ Ranking (NAAC, NIRF)

Administration (Profiles with photographs)

University Organogram Chart

Chancellor

Vice Chancellor

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (wherever applicable)

Registrar

Finance Officer

Controller of Examination

Chief Vigilance Officer

Executive Council, Academic Council, Board of Studies, Finance Committee

Academic Leadership (Dean/HoD of Schools/Departments/ Centres)

Academics

Academic Programmes

Academic Calendar

Schools/Departments/ Centres

Department/School/Centre wise faculty details with photographs

Library: Basic information at a glance

Admissions and Fee

Prospectus (Provide link and upload soft copy of Prospectus)

Admissions (provide link)

Admission guidelines for international students (wherever applicable)

Fee structure for various programs

Fee refund policy

Research

Research and Development Cell

Publications

Patents

Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable)

Industry Collaborations 89

Central facilities

MoU

Shodhganga and Shodhgangotri (provide links)

Student Support Services

Hostel

Fellowships/ Scholarships (provide details)

Academic Bank of Credits (provide link)

Digi Locker NAD Portal (provide link)

National Scholarship Portal (provide link)

Campus Harmony and Well Being

e-Samadhaan (Provide link)

Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC)

Details of OMBUDSPERSON

Internal Quality Assurance Cell

Internal Complaint Committee

Anti-Ragging Cell with Helpline number

Equal Opportunity Cell

Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG)

Alumni

Alumni Association (provide link of portal wherever applicable)

Alumni Co-ordination Cell

Information Corner

RTI: Details of CPIO and Appellate authority (wherever applicable)

Circular and Notices

Announcements

Newsletters

News, Recent events & Achievements

Job openings

Reservation Roster (wherever applicable)

Contact us

Details with Phone Number, Official Email ID and Address

Telephone Directory