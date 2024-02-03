University Body Directs Institutions To Train Students Through Internship Programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formulated guidelines for Internship/Research Internship for undergraduate students with an aim to improve employability skills among them. The guidelines will help in generating competency, capability, professional working skills, expertise and confidence among them.

Students can check these guidelines on the official website of the UGC.

Citing that the measures will help in making students ready for employability and developing interest/passion for research, the UGC noted, "The National Education Policy (NEP) envisages several transformative initiatives in higher education. These initiatives include providing opportunities to students for internships with local industry, businesses, artists, crafts persons, etc as well as research internships with faculty and researchers at their own or other HEIs/research institutions so that students may actively engage with the practical side of their learning and, as a by-product, further improve their employability."

The UGC has directed all the higher education institutions (HEIs) to take necessary action for implementation of the guidelines in letter and spirit. The university body may also review the implementation of these guidelines by the universities/colleges as part of the National Education Policy.

An internship provides learning experiences related to a student's interest or area of study. It also gives an opportunity to acquire new skills.



The HEIs are required to play an important role in arranging internships for their students by creating a structured robust mechanism for internship programmes under their Research and Development (R&D) Cell. The R&D cell may appoint the coordinator or create a well-defined mechanism or structure at the HEI level for smooth coordination and functioning of internships across diverse disciplines.

