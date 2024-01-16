Research Interns To Receive Stipends, Insurance, Academic Credits: UGC

UGC guidelines: The institutions will need to publish information about internship projects and mentors.

Students in their fourth year of undergraduate studies who secure a research internship will be offered a stipend, insurance coverage, and academic credits. The University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines mandate that participating companies provide financial aid to students undertaking internships.

Higher educational institutions are required to designate nodal officers for research internships, who will engage with various companies for the program.



Additionally, these institutions may explore group internship opportunities. Internship supervisors will be appointed to assist students in completing their projects on time during the research internship, a component of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme in the fourth year.



The university body had sought suggestions from stakeholders to draft the guidelines in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which introduced a credit framework at the undergraduate level. "The mandatory nature of internships aims to enhance students' employability," said UGC Chairman M Jagdish Kumar.

Educational institutions will conduct surveys to determine local market requirements, and internship projects will be tailored based on the survey results and ongoing courses. The institutions will need to publish information about internship projects and mentors.



The UGC emphasises joint research projects at the university level and recommends the establishment of student career counseling cells in university colleges, including industry representatives. Professionals from industries will also be part of the implementation of professional and skill development programs.

According to UGC guidelines, a cluster comprising state-level universities, colleges, and industries should be set up to facilitate joint research by students. The students' scores will be recorded in the 'Academic Bank of Credit' under the National Education Policy. The programme's duration can be extended based on the company's recommendation where the internship is being conducted.

The UGC chairman said that higher educational institutions would need to make portal arrangements for API integration, enabling experts from companies or agencies to register.